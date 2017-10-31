NSCDC confirms the death of Commandant in Nasarawa State

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nasarawa State Command, has confirmed the death of its Commandant, Bashir Lawan-Kano.

The confirmation is in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Aso Okereke, made available to newsmen in Lafia on Tuesday.

Mr. Okereke stated that Mr. Lawan-Kano, aged 55, died at about 8.30 a.m. at Dalhatu Specialist Hospital on Tuesday after a brief illness.

He noted that the command had been plunged into mourning and had opened a condolence register at the state command headquarters in Lafia.

He added that “the command has been plunged into mourning over the death of the commandant.

“We will miss his sense of humour as he died at a time we need him most.”

He left a wife and six children.

Born on January 1, 1962, Mr. Lawan-Kano was a graduate of political science from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He was a former senior lecturer with Kano State Polytechnic, before he transferred his service to NSCDC in 2005 as deputy commandant.

Until his death, he served as state commandant in Abeokuta, Owerri and Ebonyi before he was redeployed to Nasarawa State Command in 2015.

Source : (NAN)

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: