Obesere Signs Multi-million Dollar Deal With US Record Label

Fuji musician, Alhaji Abass Akande Obesere recently signed a multi-million dollar recording deal with American based recording company, Freeworld Music.

According to Freeworld Music, ”Obesere, being the pride of many music lovers all over the world and the pioneer of Fujipop music, has so much impacted the entertainment industry positively.

This suggests that Obesere will be doing more of a mixture of Fuji and Hip-hop, among other things, for the recording company.”

Speaking after the unveiling, the Fuji star who has been on a USA Music Tour since July, thanked God for the deal and appreciated his fans all over the world for supporting the brand hitherto.

He also said the deal has been signed and work starts anytime soon, assuring his fans all over the world to expect something they haven’t heard before from the new music dimension- Fujipop.

See photos below;

source: Stargist

