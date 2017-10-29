Olayode Juliana Has A Word For Ladies On How To Respond To Men

Former Jenifa’s diary star Olayode Juliana aka Toyosi has dished out some solid advise to ladies, using her experience today as a yardstick.
Toyo baby as she is fondly called who recently added a feather to her cap by authoring a book shared her experience at a club tonight while on an errand to a Suya spot.
She wrote:
So, the gist…
A few minutes after I checked into the hotel I was lodging at, I took a stroll to get some #suya
There was a nearby suya spot, it was in the compound of a club. The suya sellers recognised me and soon the Club Manager appeared.
He introduced himself and we exchanged a handshake. As I had been schooled @mineministry in my teen years, I gave him a FIRM handshake. He was surprised and asked why I shook him like a ‘man’.
I was surprised at his response. I can imagine what he is used to. Ladies, please step up your confidence. Look guys in the eyes when they talk to you and if they offer a handshake, please make it firm.
He said something else and I “gave it back to him”, I would tell you that one tomorrow 😊😉😁
By the way, I hope you would be at #ribsout tomorrow. I hope to see you and give you a FIRM handshake…lol
