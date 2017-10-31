Orezi speaks on beef with Dammy Krane [VIDEO]

Nigerian Singer Esegine Allen, aka Orezi, has spoken on alleged beef with colleague Dammy Krane.

Orezi in an interview with HipTv blamed social media for the conflict.

According to him, the issue started after he saw a post of Dammy Krane addressing a hair style he recently spoke about.

When asked if they were at loggerheads, Orezi said “Well nothing serious”.

“I woke up in the morning and saw myself over all the blogs

“I saw the post of Dammy Krane and I was the only person of recent that said something about hairstyle and stuff.

“So when I heard of Dammy’s post, I felt could that mean he was talking about me.

“But I just felt like I should tap into the whole thing. Nothing serious, Dammy Krane is my guy my G.”

