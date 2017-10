MSN gang recording act, Oritse Femi who is set to wed his fiancee, Nabila in a few weeks and it appears that all plans for the celebrity wedding is already being put in place.

Oritsefemi and his his boo Nabila Fash will hold their white wedding on Saturday, November 25, 2017 at The Ark Event Centre, Block 1, Plot 2 Okunde Blue Water Drive, Lekki Right Side, Lagos.

But Until Then, have your best stare at their glamorous Pre wedding photos below;

source: 36ng

