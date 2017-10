Patoranking Visits Timaya With His New Porsche

Raggae-dancehall sensation, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, better known by his stage name Patoranking is without any doubt having an amazing 2017 and it appears the singer is living the life of his dreams as well.

Patoranking who acquired a brand new Porsche recently, visited his boss, Timaya with the ride.

As shared On Instagram By Timaya with caption ..

My son came through with the new whip. U ave Always made me proud PATORANKING. Love u…

source: Instagram

