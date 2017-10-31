Photos of the cheating married woman who was found dead with her lover in car in Lagos leak online

Photos of the married Nigerian woman, with 4 kids, and a man (believed to be her lover) who were found dead in their car in Ogba, Lagos on Sunday morning leaked to the general public.

The assumed lovers’ corpses photos have just been posted online by a Facebook user, with the caption: Lovers found dead in a car Sunday morning behind NIJ Ogba Lagos.

The husband of the woman said he was aware of her infidelity but chose to keep quiet.

The lover who happens to be the son of their landlord was said to be a close friend to the husband of the late woman.

The two were found by bypassers early in the morning with the car engine and ac still running.

They quickly contacted the police who took the bodies to the morgue and according to the police, an autopsy will be conducted to ascertain the cause of their death.

According to eyewitnesses at the shocking scene, their unclad bodies indicated they were allegedly having s*x before their deaths.

The witness wrote:

I just saw the weirdest and saddest thing yo! . I saw people gathered watching a car. Initially I thought it was an accident but it wasn’t I saw a man and a woman both unclad the engine of the car still running even the AC is still on. They apparently were having s*x and died The man has his hands on his part and the lady stretched out unclad. The car was parked on the road. I couldn’t take pictures still shaken by the fact that I just saw 2 dead bodies this early morning. I can’t un-look it

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: