Photos: Kim and Kourtney Kardashian become Micheal Jackson, Madonna for Halloween

Kim Kardashian recruited her elder sister Kourtney Kardashian and together, they channeled Michael Jackson and Madonna for Halloween.

Kim looked every inch the singer Madonna in white dress, fur coat, and hairdo while Kourtney rocked Michael’s wavy hairdo, white jacket, leather trousers, and gloves.

The sisters replicated Madonna and Michael Jackson’s famous date at the 1991 Academy Awards.

Earlier on, Kim wowed fans with her Cher and Aaliyah costumes. Photos below:

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: