Police rescue abducted Chinese man

An abducted Chinese identified as, Lee Xian Qiang has been rescued by the Ogun State Police Command.

According to reports, Lee was kidnapped by six armed men at Ogere area along Lagos- Ibadan Expressway at about 5pm on Monday while he was on his way to Abeokuta from Kogi State.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said immediately the case was reported, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, deployed operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad led by their Commander Uba Adam.

Oyeyemi said, “The team swung into action, combed the entire area and later located the hideout of the kidnappers.

“On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums engaged them in gun battle at the end of which one of the suspects was arrested while others escaped with gunshot injuries and the victim was rescued unhurt. “

He said suspect is currently helping the police in their investigation, while the rescued victim has been re-united with his people.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, has appealed to members of the public, especially hospitals and other health workers to report anybody with bullet injuries if seen in their facilities.

