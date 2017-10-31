Policeman Who Kidnapped And R*ped 14-year-old Girl Arrested

A police officer who reportedly abducted and r*ped a 14 year old girl in Anambra has been arrested, and to be arraigned in court soon.

The Anambra state police command says it has arrested police officer, Bara’u Garba, who abducted and r*ped a 14-year-old girl, Maryam, in Anambra state.

A statement released by the Delta state command says the erring police officer would soon be charged to court.

Read the statement below:

‘The Police Command wishes to confirm the arrest of F/No 275601 CPL Bara’u Garba attached to 7PMF Sokoto but deployed to Anambra State on special duty for the alleged abduction and defilement of a 14yrs old girl of Hausa Quarters in Asaba Delta State.

The erring policeman was arrested, defaulted and detained accordingly; and is facing Police internal disciplinary procedures. He will be arraigned before the appropriate Court of the land as soon as the criminal investigation against him is concluded.

This is indeed an isolated case and does not reflect the core values and ethics of the Nigeria Police Force. Justice will not only be done but seen to have been done.

Thank you.

CP GARBA BABA UMAR Psc

COMMISSIONER OF POLICE,

ANAMBRA STATE POLICE COMMAND,

AWKA’.