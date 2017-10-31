Tuesday , 31 October 2017

Policemen Beat Up Alaafin Of Oyo’s Son Tilaman To Stupor (Photos)

Olayinka October 31, 2017

Singer and crown prince of the Oyo town, Tillaman was recently brutalised by policemen at a check-point around Abraham Adesanya Epe, Lagos.

The Policemen in that area who are somewhat notorious for brutalising young men on the claims of being suspected fraudster must have mistaken Tillaman for a fraudster and when he didn’t seem to comply they decided to give him a dose of beating.The singer shared the “horrible experience” via a post on his Instagram page which he captioned:

Police brutality!!!
My horrible experience last night at a police check-point at Abraham Adesanya Epe, Lagos…. God bless Nigeria

source: Instagram

