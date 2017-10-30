Private car owner plunges into River in Benin Road

A private car has plunged into the river along Ijebu-Ode/Benin Expressway killing the only occupant, an official has said.

The Public Relations Officer of Traffic Compliance and Enlightement Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed this to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday said the tragedy was caused by speeding.

He said the driver of the Nissan Saloon car with registration number MUS 153DW lost control while on motion and plunged into the river.

Mr. Akinbiyi said the ‎corpse had been retrieved and deposited at Ijebu Ode General hospital mortuary.

He said another accident occurred along Kobape -Abeokuta Expressway, resulting in two deaths while two others were injured.

He said the accident involved a Toyota Sequoia Ash colour car with registration number KJA 12 AV.

Mr. Akinbiyi said the crash occured when the vehicle conveying four occupants lost control when one of its tyres burst while on motion.

He said the injured victims had been taken to Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, while the corpses had been deposited at a mortuary in the State Hospital, Sokenu, Abeokuta.

Source: ( Punch Newspaper )

