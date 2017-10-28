Saturday , 28 October 2017

Prof Yemi Osinbajo attends Senator Saraki daughter’s wedding

Tope Alabi October 28, 2017

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and his wife on Saturday attended the wedding engagement of Senate President Bukola Saraki’s daughter, Oluwatosin, to Olatunde Olukoya.

The event took place in Lagos..

