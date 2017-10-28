Prof Yemi Osinbajo attends Senator Saraki daughter’s wedding

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and his wife on Saturday attended the wedding engagement of Senate President Bukola Saraki’s daughter, Oluwatosin, to Olatunde Olukoya.
The event took place in Lagos..
