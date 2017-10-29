Prof. Yemi Osinbajo betrayed Nigerian Christians – Femi Fani Kayode

Former minister of Culture and Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode ( FFK ), has accused the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo of betraying Nigerian Christians by deciding to run along side with President Muhammadu Buhari, who he claims hates the Christian religion.

Mr. Femi also debunked the view of the Vice President saying Nigeria will not be Islamise, the former minister says Egypt and Turkey didn’t start off as an Islamist State but both countries ended up as Islamist states.

See tweets below:

Truth is that @ProfOsinbajo betrayed the Church by pairing with a man who HATES southerners and Christians.Under Buhari the head of EVERY military and security agency except one is headed by a northern Muslim and every parastatal in the energy sector is headed by a northerner. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) October 29, 2017

"Nobody can Islamise Nigeria"- @ProfOsinbajo. That is what the leaders of Egypt and Turkey once said.They both used to be 99% Christian until they let down their guard. Now they are both Muslim countries with tiny Christian minorities. LEARN FROM HISTORY! STOP IGNORING IT! — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) October 29, 2017

