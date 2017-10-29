Sunday , 29 October 2017

Prof. Yemi Osinbajo betrayed Nigerian Christians – Femi Fani Kayode

Tope Alabi October 29, 2017

Former minister of Culture and Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode ( FFK ), has accused the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo of betraying Nigerian Christians by deciding to run along side with President Muhammadu Buhari, who he claims hates the Christian religion.

Mr. Femi also debunked the view of the Vice President saying Nigeria will not be Islamise, the former minister says Egypt and Turkey didn’t start off as an Islamist State but both countries ended up as Islamist states.

See tweets below:

4 comments

  1. Jerry
    October 29, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Nice View

    Reply
    • Mitchell
      October 29, 2017 at 12:47 pm

      FFK will always have something to say. I think the best thing for him is that PDP should make him their publicity secretary so that he will be able to function maximally as opposition is concerned.

      Reply
  2. Okodugha Sunday Okodugha
    October 29, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    Hate or like @FFK, He is most time correct, politics apart. Concerning this issue, he is absolutely correct!!!
    The Caliphate is pursuing a religious agenda.

    Reply
  3. ijabodede olarewaju
    October 29, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    fani kayode is the greatest betrayer of all our generation, femi alone out of 180 million Nigerian got 850 million naira from the formal president Jonathan. look at him shamelessly talking at the ruling president Buhari. all these rantiness and open insult on Buhari are meant to distract the government from publishing the names of looters and those that so far returned money because the unrepentant thief is among.

    Reply

