Protesters storm APC secretariat, calling for Odigie-Oyegun’s sack

A few hours before the commencement of the meeting of the national caucus of the All Progressives Congress, a group of protesters under the aegis of Save APC and Democracy Youth Vanguard stormed the National Secretariat of the APC demanding the removal of the party’s National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

The protesters, led by Peter Oyewole, attempted to block the main entrance of the party secretariat, but they were politely turned away by the policemen on duty.

The protesters however made their feelings known as they sang and danced in Blantyre Street where the party secretariat is located.

Some of the demands listed on the various placards they were carrying read: “No to non-elective convention;” “APC must support anti-corruption;” and “Audit APC account now.”

On sighting the party chairman’s convoy driving into the secretariat, the protesters increased the tempo of their protests, calling for his ouster.

This is coming barely 24 hours after a youth group under the aegis of APC Youths Solidarity Forum, led by Denisi Momoh, wrote a position paper to President Muhammadu Buhari and the party’s National Executive Committee, asking the addressees to strengthen Odigie-Oyegun’s position within the party.

The pro-Odigie-Oyegun group noted that the former Edo State governor deserved commendation for keeping the APC together despite what it called the various challenges it has faced since coming to power in 2015.

Punch

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: