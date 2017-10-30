‘Rappers Can Do Whatever They Like, It’s a Dynamic Genre’ – Ill Bliss On M.I Abaga’s Song

The stir that was caused by M.I Abaga’s latest single ‘You Rappers Should Fix Up Your Lives’ settled down now but the conversations are still ongoing. The latest personality to wade into the conversation is Nigerian rap veteran Ill Bliss. The rapper/label exec shared his thoughts during an interview with Sound City’s VJ Adams.

For Ill Bliss, who has dabbled a few times into the singing route through the help of industry hook makers such as Rundown and Reekado Banks insisted that hip-hop is a dynamic genre and rappers who possess the ability to sing should not be begrudged for it.

‘To be honest, if you look at it closely, I’ve never really been the guy to sing. I’ll get the guy on the hook to do the hook coz that’s what they know best. But I’ve never begrudged anybody that could do both’, Ill Bliss said.

He also stated that cooperate sponsors and brands contributed to the decline of hip hop in Nigeria as very little opportunities are available for rappers who stick to making only rap records.

‘I think the cooperates failed hip-hop. They haven’t supported the art form as much’.

While Ill Bliss points the cooperates as being responsible for the failings in Nigerian Hip-hop, other people have blamed the rappers, the media and even the fans for contributing to the decline of the genre.

It remains uncertain whether core hip-hop will ever thrive in Nigeria as even the official music video to the much talked about ‘You Rappers should Fix Up Your Lives’ song has been able to garner a mere 45, 000 Youtube views since being released three days ago. That’s definitely a small figure for a song that stirred so much reactions.

source: Soundcity

