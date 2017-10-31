Tuesday , 31 October 2017

Rebecca Osei-Baidoo is Coming to the 2017 GTBank Fashion Weekend

Victor October 31, 2017

Rebecca Osei-Baidoo is a Ghanaian-born fashion buyer with years of experience on how to bring the best apparels to retail stores the world over.

Skilled in luxury goods, emerging trends, and apparel sourcing, Rebecca has worked with top brands such as Browns Fashion and Selfridges. Presently, she is the head buyer for the Russian distribution giant, TSUM.

On the 11th and 12th of November 2017, Rebecca Osei-Baidoo will be at the GTBank Fashion Weekend to offer insights on how to successfully get your clothes in the right stores around the world.

To register for her master class click here.

