Registration Fees Cut By 50% – Acting Director General Nafdac Reveals

While speaking at the NAFDAC Stakeholders Consultative Forum for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMSE) in Minna yesterday, the Acting Director General of the National Agency for Food Drugs and Control (NAFDAC), Ademola Mogbojuru, revealed the decision of the agency to review of registration fees by 50 per cent.

According to him, the review in fees would be charged on locally manufactured regulatory products hinting that there would be free waivers on the inspection, laboratory analysis and expert license granted to exporters of regulated products.

Mogbojuru said the new measures by the agency were meant to ease drug business registration in the nation.

The Acting DG who was represented by the Director Special Duties, Abubakar Jimoh said that the measures would aid and promote Small and Medium Enterprises grow in the nation.

He further said that the agency has begun the listing of products for a period of two years adding that minor and small businesses would be registered at zonal levels to ease the bottleneck experienced in the past.

In his remarks, the Niger state Coordinator of NAFDAC, Mr Isah Ibrahim stressed the need for all hands to be on deck to enable the issue of health safety to succeed hence he assured to operate an open door policy to achieved greater height.