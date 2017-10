The resemblance between 2face Idibia’s daughter, Isabella and his mother is undeniable

2face Idibia shared a lovely video to celebrate his mother who is a year older. The video consisted of photos of his mum at various points in her life, and one of her as a younger woman shows that 2face’s daughter, Isabella takes after her.

The resemblance between the grandmother and granddaughter is uncanny. One could easily think 2face’s mother birthed Isabella.

Watch the video shared by 2face below.

❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ I love u mum!! A post shared by Innocent Idibia (@official2baba) on Oct 30, 2017 at 2:50pm PDT

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

