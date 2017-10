Roger Federer won his eighth title at the Swiss Indoors on Sunday with a 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-3 defeat of Juan Martin del Potro.

Federer’s win improved his hopes of overhauling Rafael Nadal for the world number one ranking with the ATP regular season ending next week at the Paris Masters.

The 36-year-old now has 95 career titles, with Jimmy Connors leading the all-time list on 109.

Source: ( AFP )

