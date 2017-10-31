Securing their wealth! Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner invest close to $5 million into 3 luxury condos

Mother-daughter duo; Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian have invested millions of dollars into three brand new luxurious condominiums near their family home in Calabasas, California.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Kim K invested $1.6 million for a single unit, while Kris made individual payments of $1.497 million and $1.65 million for two further properties. The three properties were said to have been purchased off-market through a trust responsible for handling business interests away from their E! reality TV show – KUWTK – which was recently renewed until 2019 for $150m.

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: