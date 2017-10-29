See How 18-yr-old Boy And Members Of His Cult Group Lured An Okada Man Into A forest, killed, Buried Him And Sold His Bike (Photos)

The Imo State Police Command has arrested 18-year-old Bobo John after he and members of his cult group killed a 24- year -old commercial motorcycle rider and buried his body in a shallow grave inside a forest after snatching his motorcycle.

The suspect last Thursday led policemen to Igwebuike forest in Awara community in the Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State, where he and four accomplices buried the victim identified as Stanley Eluwa, LIB reports.

Speaking to journalists after the remains of the victim had been exhumed, the suspect revealed how the gang lured the victim to the forest and killed him with a rod after snatching his motorcycle .

“We were three – Davido and Stone and I . We asked him to take us to this place (forest). It was Davido who hit him with the rod . We buried him here. I am 18 years old, but my parents didn ’t train me at all. I am a product of an irresponsible home. I regret my action . I didn’t get any money from the sale of the motorcycle . Davido took the money ; he said he was going to Elele , Rivers State, to start a new life . I don’ t know how much he sold the motorcycle.”

Spokesperson for the Police Command, Andrew Enwerem said John and four others, who belonged to the Iceland cult, lured the victim to the forest on October 5 .

When Eluwa did not return home, his family members reported the matter at the Ohaji Police Division. John was arrested on October 24 for another case of stealing an amplifier from the New Life Bible Church, Awara.

During interrogation, John confessed that his gang murdered and buried Eluwa in the forest.

“This is a case of robbery and murder. This man, who claims to be 18 years old and his gang members , robbed and murdered one Stanley Eluwa on October 5.

He was arrested on October 24 for stealing an amplifier from the New Life Bible Church. During interrogation, he confessed to the murder case.

Today, (Thursday ) he led the police and the family members of the slain man to the forest where they killed and buried the victim in a shallow grave” said Enwerem.

He added;

“The Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike , has declared war on cultism . The CP believes that cultism is the mother of all crimes . We are getting the results and the CP is bringing new ideas to the table to make sure that cultism is thrown out of the state. The suspect and others on the run belong to the Iceland Confraternity , which has been wrecking havoc on the state. We are trailing the fleeing gang members . There is an ongoing operation in the state against cultism,”

