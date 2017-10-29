See How A Nigerian Man Listed The Difference Between a Pentecostal Pastor and Catholic Pope

A social media user identified as Oluwagbotemi Omotosho took to the platform to illustrate with photos the difference between pentecostal pastor and Catholic Pope.

He shared photos on his Facebook page and wrote;

“……A TALE OF TWO MEN OF GOD….

The one with a stretch limo and several private jets is an African pastor with about 50.000 worshippers from one of the poorest and poverty plague country in Africa. He doesn’t have a charity organization or orphanage homes attach to his name while the latter in the black sedan car, is the head of the Roma Catholic Church with about 1.5 billion worshippers and the head of several charity organization in Africa, Asia and Europe. He doesn’t have a stretch limo let alone a private jet.. Always travelling around on commercial aircraft.”