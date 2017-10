SEE Pictures Of Nigerian Parents Crying At The Double Wedding Of Their Pretty Twin Daughters

This picture of Nigerian parents, Mr and Mrs Aboderin, crying at the double wedding of their beautiful twin daughters, has gone viral online.

A photographer (@photosuite) captured the raw and emotional moment Mr and Mrs Aboderin cried as they gave their twin daughters’ hands out in marriage.

The twins, Oyebade Taiwo Aboderin and Oyeyode Kehinde got married to their partners Ola and Tanimomi Adeyemi over the weekend in Lagos.

See more pictures below;

