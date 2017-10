See how students place ‘charms’ in front of lecturers office in UNN

Some frustrated students of the Department of Human Nutrition and Dietetics, UNN, Enugu State, have gone spiritual against their lecturers.

They placed charms in front of lecturers’ office, with a list of the names of the lecturers. A note was also dropped with the statement:

“Since una no wan make we go, una go DIE here with us.”

Source: myschoolnews

