Selena Gomez and The Weeknd reportedly split after dating for 10 months

For all those wondering why she’s has been hanging out with ex Justin Beiber, there you have it! According to People Magazine, multiple sources have confirmed that Selena and The Weeknd have ended their relationship.

“They have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship,” says an insider to People. “It’s been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn’t easy on them. It’s over for now, but they’re still in touch.”

The breakup reportedly hasn’t been easy on the couple. “It’s been hard for them to come to the realization that this is the direction things were heading, but it’s been hard for months,” the insider said.

Selena who was recently spotted spending time with Bieber, who she dated on and off between 2011 to 2015, revealed in September that the reason she quietly stepped back from her career over the summer was because she was recovering from a kidney transplant

Source: People Magazine

