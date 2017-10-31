Selena Gomez and The Weeknd split after 10 months together

Coming after Selena Gomez was spotted with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber in a restaurant having a chat, It’s been gathered that the singer’s relationship with The Weekend has packed up.

“She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship,” says an insider. “It’s been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn’t easy on them” a source told People.

While Gomez “always made an effort” to attend his shows when she could, “that played a part in them getting distant,” adds the insider. “It’s over for now, but they’re still in touch.”

The breakup also hasn’t been easy on the couple. “It’s been hard for them to come to the realization that this is the direction things were heading, but it’s been hard for months,” says the insider, who adds that Gomez is not back together with her ex Justin Bieber.