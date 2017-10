Seyi Law shares his suitable experience With Military Men On His Way To Abuja Earlier today. According to him, he met them at holdup on his way to Abuja, and when they recognized him, he had to come down and give them some money, but that they rejected it.. Based on the fact that they can’t be bribe, But that he had to persuade them to collect it..

See his post below!

source: Stargist

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: