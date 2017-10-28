Shock As Dead Man Resurrects As He’s About To Be Place Inside His Coffin. (Photos/Video)

A man left many shocked when he reportedly ‘came back‘ to life after he was declared dead by doctors.

A Peruvian man was reportedly nearly buried alive after undertakers found that the person they just put in a coffin was still breathing, Dailymail reports.

The man identified as Franklin Mandujano Doroteo was mistakenly pronounced dead by doctors at the Contingency Hospital of Tingo Maria in Huanuco, central Peru. But, it was later found out that the 24-year-old was heavily sedated, according to local media.

Doctors had pronounced him dead after he was given a sedative as he was suffering a fever following dental work. He was then allegedly brought to an undertaker where his body was prepared for burial.

But as he was lifted into a coffin before being interred, one of the workers is said to have realised he was still breathing. Mr Doroteo was rushed to hospital but unfortunately he was then allegedly pronounced dead soon after arriving.

Now, local news claims Mr Doroteo’s family are seeking justice for their loved one. It is not known whether the police are investigating the doctors for negligence or not. It is also not known whether the mistaken proclamation led to his eventual death, as treatment was therefore not given.

Watch below:

Source – Jtownconnect

