Shocking!!! Man hacks his friend to death

A middle-aged man identified as Adewale Odunlade has allegedly hacked his friend, Moruf Lawal, to death over proceeds from extortion.

A witness said the friends fought over money they extorted from motorists in Atan area of Ado-Odo Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The suspect and his deceased friend were reportedly known in the vicinity for posing as security personnel on the busy road, which leads to Nigeria’s border with Benin-Republic.

During the scuffle, Mr. Odunlade reportedly hacked his 38-year-old friend to death.

When contacted, the Ogun State‎ Police Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

He said the suspect has been arrested and the matter was being investigated.

He said the suspect was mentally stable but had a history of epilepsy.

Source: ( Premium Times )

