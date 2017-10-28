Saturday , 28 October 2017

SHOCKING! See The Reason Why Relatives Of A Nigerian Lady Said They Won’t Attend Her Wedding

Young October 28, 2017

Twitter user has taken to the platform to disclose how the some relatives of his cousinsaid they won’t come to her wedding because of a shocking reason..
According to him, the lady reportedly hired a hall of 500K, however her relatives said that was cheap and they wouldn’t come to her wedding and now she is looking for one of 1.5M.
Here’s what he wrote…

Source – Kemifilani

One comment

  1. johnpaul
    October 28, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    is it a must de will come?
    capital NO.
    even if I no that will make them not to come I will just do it in open field, with my friends am ok

