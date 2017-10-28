SHOCKING! See The Reason Why Relatives Of A Nigerian Lady Said They Won’t Attend Her Wedding

A Twitter user has taken to the platform to disclose how the some relatives of his cousinsaid they won’t come to her wedding because of a shocking reason..
According to him, the lady reportedly hired a hall of 500K, however her relatives said that was cheap and they wouldn’t come to her wedding and now she is looking for one of 1.5M.
Here’s what he wrote…
Source – Kemifilani
is it a must de will come?
capital NO.
even if I no that will make them not to come I will just do it in open field, with my friends am ok