Skales’ 2014 Hit ‘Shake Body’ Used As Soundtrack For Vodacom Advert In South Africa

After his unceremonious exit from EME became a blessing in disguise, Skales dropped the monster hit Shake Body. That track will go on to be the defining song of the singer’s career, having played second fiddle to Wizkid on the Banky W led label.

He has released two albums since that single in 2014 and yet, he’s still underrated by many music critics. As if to provide validation for his artistry, South African telecoms giant Vodacom just used Shake Body of for an advertising campaign.

Vodacom is one of the largest telecommunications companies on the continent and Skales can definitely have no complains about the lucrative deal.

source: Thenet.ng

