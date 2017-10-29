Sunday , 29 October 2017

Sophie Hedley to host a Masterclass at the 2017 GTBank Fashion Weekend

Victor October 29, 2017

Sophie Hedley is a fashion consultant and PR expert reputed for her editorial work with top fashion magazines such as Tatler, British Vogue and In Style as well as her PR roles in leading fashion outlets such as Club 21 and Selfridges.

Sophie is currently the Communications and PR Director of Value Retail, the only company to specialize exclusively on the creation and operation of luxury outlet destinations, such as Bicester Village in London, amongst 10 others across Europe and China.

On the 11th and 12th of November 2017, Sophie Hedley will be at the GTBank Fashion Weekend to offer insights on how to successfully position a fashion brand.

