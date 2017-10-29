I Spent Money To Promote Myself While Still Signed To Kennis Music – Jaywon

Singer Jaywon is enjoying the massive love still streaming his way from fans over his latest JOROMI.

In a recent chat with Sunday Scoop, Jaywon, who signed act Twist Da Fireman to his label ‘Next World Music’ has opened up on what it is like running a record label.

“People always have different opinions but you need to understand that while I was in Kennis Music, I was also spending my money to promote myself as well. It’s just about me doing what I know how to do best. In whatever I do, I always make sure that I give my best, and it has been working for me.

“Truly, there are challenges, but it’s the same thing everywhere in the world. Getting the right people to work with, access to funds, and things like that. However, I don’t really consider those things as serious challenges; I just see them as a phase that I must pass through.”

On what he misses since his exit from former label, Kennis Music;

“Kennis Music was a big family where we had about eight artistes and the CEO, who was like a father to us all. I really miss that part; I miss the fatherly love that I got from Baba Kenny Ogungbe. Having lost my dad since I was a kid, I saw a father in him and that’s one of the reasons our relationship worked to that extent.”

On the song Joromi;

“The idea for the song came from my new artiste. He invited me to the studio to listen to some songs that he was working on. It was then that I heard that beat and I decided to do something on it. The response has been really great, and I can say it’s one of the biggest songs I’ve had in a while. I really appreciate the love I’ve been getting from fans.”

On marriage;

“When it comes to marriage, you have to be very sure who you want to spend the rest of your life with. You really have to take your time because it is not something that should be rushed. When the right person comes along, you all will get to know about it.

