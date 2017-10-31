“Sperm is good for the body” — Bobrisky declares, announces he’s getting married to his husband soon

Male barbie, Bobrisky has just declared that sperm, is good for the body system, even though he is biologically a guy and produces it.
In a post he shared on his snapchat, the crossdresser who says he’s getting married soon said: “I don fat too much BAE Thing. But seriously sperm is good because it cures some unwanted dirts in the body system.”
He continued: “I will be a beautiful bride. Don’t you guys think?”, he questioned his followers.
This is coming after the cross-dresser gave some tips and insights on how you can be gay, and not be infected with an*l Cancer, its almost safe to say that he is gay.
See his rants below;
-Gistreel