“Sperm is good for the body” — Bobrisky declares, announces he’s getting married to his husband soon

Young October 31, 2017

Male barbie, Bobrisky has just declared that sperm, is good for the body system, even though he is biologically a guy and produces it.

In a post he shared on his snapchat, the crossdresser who says he’s getting married soon said: “I don fat too much BAE Thing. But seriously sperm is good because it cures some unwanted dirts in the body system.”

He continued: “I will be a beautiful bride. Don’t you guys think?”, he questioned his followers.

This is coming after the cross-dresser gave some tips and insights on how you can be gay, and not be infected with an*l Cancer, its almost safe to say that he is gay.

See his rants below;

-Gistreel

