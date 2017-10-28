Saturday , 28 October 2017

“Stranger Things” actor, Charlie Heaton denied entry to US over cocaine trace

Jo Daniel October 28, 2017

Law enforcement officials confirm that “Stranger Things” actor, Charlie Heaton was denied entry into the U.S. last week after trace amounts of cocaine were found in his luggage when he arrived in Los Angeles.

The official said that a customs dog sniffed Heaton’s luggage when he arrived at Los Angeles International Airport last Saturday and officers found a small amount of cocaine.  The official said Heaton, a British citizen, was refused entry into the U.S. at the airport and returned to London.

 

He wasn’t arrested and no charges were filed. The incident meant the 23-year-old Yorkshire-born star, who has previously starred in DCI Banks and Casualty, missed the premier for the second season in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

