Stunning new pictures of Nollywood Actress Genevieve Nnaji

Olayinka October 29, 2017

Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji is all shades of stunning in this lovely black outfit she wore to the 2017 Lagos Fashion Week and Design. The beautiful actress took to her instagram page to share the pictures and wrote on the caption;

@bridgetawosika #LFDW2017 #artseason

38 year old Genevieve Nnaji is a Nigerian actress and singer. She won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in 2005, making her the first actress to win the award.

See more lovely pictures below;

 

source: Instagram

