Monday , 30 October 2017

Tchidi Chikere’s ex wife, Sophia showers praises on her boyfriend to celebrate his birthday (photos/video)

Jo Daniel October 30, 2017

Actress Sophia who was formerly married to Nollywood actor/director, Tchidi Chikere, took to Instagram to celebrate her boyfriend who turned a year older yesterday.  Sharing a sweet video of them, she wrote;

Tchidi Chikere

”Happy birthday my drug! You taught me what patience n loyalty is. Your my human diary! Ijele nwoke! Odugwo nwoke! Nwa buru ebu, Eze eh bu na afo! Dinta m,Agu m, Odum.. We will ball forever”

Tchidi and Sophia have three sons together and were married for nine years before their publicized separation in 2012. Tchidi has since moved on with Nollywood actress Nuella Njubigbo, whom he married in 2014 and welcomed a daughter with in 2015 .

See more photos and the video below…

Tchidi Chikere 

Tchidi Chikere

Tchidi Chikere

Tchidi Chikere

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

Wow! Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line raked in ‘$72million in just one month

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line achieved a major instant success due to the quality of her …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch_in_footer in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946