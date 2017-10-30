Tchidi Chikere’s ex wife, Sophia showers praises on her boyfriend to celebrate his birthday (photos/video)

Actress Sophia who was formerly married to Nollywood actor/director, Tchidi Chikere, took to Instagram to celebrate her boyfriend who turned a year older yesterday. Sharing a sweet video of them, she wrote;

”Happy birthday my drug! You taught me what patience n loyalty is. Your my human diary! Ijele nwoke! Odugwo nwoke! Nwa buru ebu, Eze eh bu na afo! Dinta m,Agu m, Odum.. We will ball forever”

Tchidi and Sophia have three sons together and were married for nine years before their publicized separation in 2012. Tchidi has since moved on with Nollywood actress Nuella Njubigbo, whom he married in 2014 and welcomed a daughter with in 2015 .

See more photos and the video below…

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: