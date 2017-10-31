Tuesday , 31 October 2017

Tekno buys self a Jeep Wrangler for Lagos rain (Photo)

OGA October 31, 2017

Bracing up for the rain in Lagos, MMMG act Tekno took to Instagram to share a photo of the Jeep Wrangler he just bought himself.

The photo came with this caption;

Finally got one for me self! Now rain can fall everyday in lagos 😂😁😁

