Tinny Music act, Ycee who had a face-off few months ago with Sony Music who he signed a management deal with in 2016, is at it again and he’s now accusing them of trying to ruin his career.

Ycee who accused the Regional Executive of Sony Music Michael Ugwu of trying to reap where he did not sow in previous tweets, advised young artistes to be careful in signing deals with major labels, as he only survived the one he signed wit Sony because he had a backup plan.



Here are his tweets;

