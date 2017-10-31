‘It’s time to charge our youth to quit sleeping through life and taking just anything as they come’ – Comedian AY

As the comedian shared via IG after his participation at the National Youth Summit in Enugu state. Read below.

My participation at the National Youth Summit in Enugu State has further rekindled the fire in me to Join the army that will build the hopes for our future. It’s time to charge our youth to quit sleeping through life and taking just anything as they come. Let us allow our survival depend on our ability to stay awake, to create new ideas, to remain vigilant and to face the challenge of change. Let us all improve on ourselves by embracing the power of personal growth that will give birth to personal achievements. It is time to become job generators rather than remain in a generation of job seekers.