Toke Makinwa Pens Lovely Message To Ice Prince As He Turns 31

Controversial media personality and author, Toke Makinwa took to social media to pen a lovely message to Nigerian rapper, Ice Zamani, on his 31st birthday.

Toke Makinwa, via instagram, stated in the message that when the world was falling apart,he was the first to reach out.

She wrote;

Cool kid 😎, cool as ICE…. you are too cool for school. Happy birthday Panshak, true Scorpio ❤️ I remember when my world was falling apart, yours was the first phone call I received and all you kept saying is “you’ll be fine Toks”, you’ll be fine, God has got you . I’ll never forget that Zamani, love you, have a blessed year ahead #Turnuprealsoon @iceprincezamani

