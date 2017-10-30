Toke Makinwa Pens Lovely Message To Iceprince As He Turns 31

Media personality, Toke Makinwa, has gone all out to celebrate Chocolate City rapper, Ice Prince who just turned 31 today.

Toke Makinwa who recounted past memories and how the rapper gave her a shoulder to lean on, wrote;

“Cool kid 😎, cool as ICE…. you are too cool for school. Happy birthday Panshak, true Scorpio ❤️ I remember when my world was falling apart, yours was the first phone call I received and all you kept saying is “you’ll be fine Toks”, you’ll be fine, God has got you . I’ll never forget that Zamani, love you, have a blessed year ahead #Turnuprealsoon @iceprincezamani”

Here’s what she shared:

source: Instagram

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: