Tuesday , 31 October 2017

Tope Oshin Is A Proud Mother On Her Twin Boys 15th Birthday

Olayinka October 31, 2017

Tope Oshin Ogun, an award-winning filmmaker, a director, producer, actress, dialogue coach and casting director became a mum on October 31 2002 when she had her twin boys.Tope Oshin Ogun, an award-winning filmmaker, a director, producer, actress, dialogue coach and casting director became a mum on October 31 2002 when she had her twin boys.
Her twin boys turn 15 years old today and the proud mother took to Instagram to celebrate them and also shared a photo with her boys.
She wrote:
This day 15 years ago, I became a mother to these handsome dudes. #IyaIbeji#SuperGrateful & #Blessed 🙏🙏❤️❤️😘😘😇😇
Here’s what she shared:

source: Instagram

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

Watch How Wizkid Was Welcomed As He Stormed His Childhood Area In Surulere

Wizkid stormed his childhood area, Surulere, Lagos and received much love from his brothers. Wizkid …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch_in_footer in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946