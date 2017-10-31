Tope Oshin Is A Proud Mother On Her Twin Boys 15th Birthday

Tope Oshin Ogun, an award-winning filmmaker, a director, producer, actress, dialogue coach and casting director became a mum on October 31 2002 when she had her twin boys.Tope Oshin Ogun, an award-winning filmmaker, a director, producer, actress, dialogue coach and casting director became a mum on October 31 2002 when she had her twin boys.

Her twin boys turn 15 years old today and the proud mother took to Instagram to celebrate them and also shared a photo with her boys.

She wrote:

This day 15 years ago, I became a mother to these handsome dudes. #IyaIbeji#SuperGrateful & #Blessed 🙏🙏❤️❤️😘😘😇😇

Here’s what she shared:

source: Instagram

