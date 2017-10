So Touching!! Parents In Tears Is Their Twin Daughters Wed On Same Day, Leaving Them

Emotions went all the way up for Mr. and Mrs. Aboderin as they gave out their twin daughters, Taiwo and Kehinde in marriage to their partners – Ola and Tanimomi – over the weekend in Lagos.

The parents couldn’t hold back tears as they watch their daughters.

See more photos…

Source: Naijaloaded

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: