Traditional Ruler Dragged To Court For Doing This

A traditional ruler has been dragged to court in Osun to face the wrath of the law after he was found out to have committed a grievous crime.

A 60-year-old monarch in Osun, Oba Suleiman Oloyade, who allegedly conspired with others to breach the public peace, has been dragged to court by the police on Monday.

According to The Nation, Oloyade appeared before an Osogbo Magistrates’ Court on a four-count charge of conspiracy, breach of the peace, malicious damage and false statement.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Rasak Lamidi, told the court that the royal father committed the offences in May at Igbokiti in Osun.

Lamidi submitted that the monarch conspired with others at large to breach the public peace which resulted in malicious damage of some property worth about N5 million.

He added that the accused gave false information to the police when arrested.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 516, 451and 125(a) of the Criminal Code of Osun, 2003.

The monarch, however, pleaded not guilty.

His counsel, Mrs Olubukola Akintajuwa, prayed the court to grant him bail on liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mrs Aishat Oloyade, granted the accused bail in the sum of N5 million with two sureties in like sum.

She said that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and provide evidence of tax payment.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Dec. 7 for substantive hearing.