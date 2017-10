Travis Scott steps out with another lady amid claims he’s expecting his first child with girlfriend Kylie Jenner (Photo)

Travis Scott, who is rumoured to be expecting his first child with girlfriend Kylie Jenner was pictured out with a female friend during a trip to a recording studio on Friday.

The 25-year-old rapper and the unidentified lady looked relaxed as they made their way into the Soho Studio in New York.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner who started dating in April are reportedly expecting a baby girl in February.

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

