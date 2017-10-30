More trouble for Hushpuppi as his white bestfriend Who Went Viral After They Were Both Spotted Inside A Private Jet Together Calls Him Out

Just after his social media face-off with an ex-friend Mompha was dying down, Instagram big boy Hushpuppi has been called out by his bestfriend Fargo, who he shared photos with some months ago enjoying a private jet ride.

According to Abdul who said he doesn’t want to hear anything about Hushpuppi again as Nigerians requested information about Huspuppi from him, the Nigerian big boy paid him just $1,200 for the flight and also tried to block his IG verification process for no reason.

They’ve also unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Here’s what he wrote;

-Gistreel

