TSTV: Don’t Fail Us On Nov. 1, Nigerians Urge

Nigerians have called on the new and trending pay television provider, TSTV not to fail Nigerians as it gets set to begin sales tomorrow.

Nigerian have urged the newly launched satellite television provider, TSTV not to renege on its promise to begin sales of its decoders by November 1.

Nigerians who took to various social media platforms urged TSTV not to dash their hopes like it did on October 1, during its official launch.

Nigerians had anticipated an immediate sale of the TSTV decoders following its formal launch but the TV provider however announced that sales would commence Nov. 1.

After the launch, Nigerian in excitement went on to mock popular satellite TV provider DSTV and other providers.

However the failure of TSTV to begins sales immediately coupled with an allegation that it was illegally claiming to have license to air some content belonging to bEIN seemed to have dampened the zeal of some Nigerians.

However, many other Nigerians who took to their twitter handles insisted that they were ready to go with TSTV all the way no matter the amount of channels it had.

Many of them insisted that TVST held the key to breaking the satellite TV monopoly and exploitation that had gone on in Nigeria for decades.

TSTV took to its twitter handle @tstvafrica to announce that “TStv Africa appreciates everyone for the love, support and patience thus far. Once again, we wish to reassure all Nigerians that efforts are made to ensure commencement of commercial operations nationwide from 1st Nov is achieved as promised.

In reaction to its tweets, Nigerians urged the TV provider not to go back on its promise to begin sales and services on November 1.”

Below are some of the tweets:

TSTV officially launched on October 1 and got a three year tax holiday from the Federal Government of Nigeria as a way to support the company.