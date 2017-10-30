Two Female Suicide Bombers Killed Trying To Infiltrate Maiduguri

Two female suicide bombers have been gunned down as they tried to infiltrate the embattled capital city of Borno State.

A Punch Metro report has shown that two female suicide bombers, trying to infiltrate Maiduguri, the troubled capital of Borno State have been killed.

The police made this revelation on Monday.

In a statement by the spokesman of Police in Borno State, Northeast Nigeria, Victor Isuku, deputy superintendent of police, said, “On 29/10/2017, at about 1845hrs, two female suicide bombers attempted to infiltrate Maiduguri township from Mafa /Dikwa LGA axis.





“They were sighted by vigilant security personnel deployed on patrol.





“Apparently startled by the presence of the security patrol team, and in order to avoid arrest, one of the bombers hurriedly detonated her IED vest killing herself and her partner in a nearby farmland close to NDLEA checkpoint along Maiduguri /Mafa highway, outskirt of Maiduguri township.”

Isuku said, “No other casualty was recorded. Police patrol /EOD teams were mobilized to sanitize the scene /vicinity, and render the unexploded IED vest of the second bomber safe.”